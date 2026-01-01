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Nora Gregor Nora Gregor
Kinoafisha Persons Nora Gregor

Nora Gregor

Nora Gregor

Date of Birth
3 February 1901
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
20 January 1949
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Rules of the Game 7.9
The Rules of the Game (1939)
Michael 7.1
Michael (1924)

Filmography

The Rules of the Game 7.9
The Rules of the Game La règle du jeu
Comedy, Drama 1939, France
Michael 7.1
Michael Michael
Drama, Romantic 1924, Germany
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