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Filmography
Nora Gregor
Nora Gregor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nora Gregor
Nora Gregor
Nora Gregor
Date of Birth
3 February 1901
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
20 January 1949
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Rules of the Game
(1939)
7.1
Michael
(1924)
Filmography
7.9
The Rules of the Game
La règle du jeu
Comedy, Drama
1939, France
7.1
Michael
Michael
Drama, Romantic
1924, Germany
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