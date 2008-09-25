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Michel Modo Michel Modo
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Modo

Michel Modo

Michel Modo

Date of Birth
30 March 1937
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 September 2008
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez 7.1
Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez (1964)
Le gendarme se marie 6.8
Le gendarme se marie (1968)
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter (1999)

Filmography

Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA
The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes 6.2
The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes Le gendarme et les gendarmettes
Comedy, Crime 1982, France
The Miser 6.6
The Miser L`avare
Comedy 1980, France
The Gendarme and the Extra-Terrestrials 6.3
The Gendarme and the Extra-Terrestrials Le gendarme et les extra-terrestres
Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi 1979, France
The gendarme to stroll 6.5
The gendarme to stroll Le gendarme en balade
Comedy, Crime 1970, France / Italy
Le gendarme se marie 6.8
Le gendarme se marie Le gendarme se marie
Comedy, Romantic 1968, France / Italy
The Little Bather 6.7
The Little Bather Le petit baigneur
Comedy 1967, France / Italy
The Restaurant 6.7
The Restaurant Le Grand Restaurant
Action, Comedy 1966, France
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