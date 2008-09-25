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Filmography
Michel Modo
Michel Modo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Modo
Michel Modo
Michel Modo
Date of Birth
30 March 1937
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 September 2008
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez
(1964)
6.8
Le gendarme se marie
(1968)
6.7
Relic Hunter
(1999)
Filmography
6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA
6.2
The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes
Le gendarme et les gendarmettes
Comedy, Crime
1982, France
6.6
The Miser
L`avare
Comedy
1980, France
6.3
The Gendarme and the Extra-Terrestrials
Le gendarme et les extra-terrestres
Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi
1979, France
6.5
The gendarme to stroll
Le gendarme en balade
Comedy, Crime
1970, France / Italy
6.8
Le gendarme se marie
Le gendarme se marie
Comedy, Romantic
1968, France / Italy
6.7
The Little Bather
Le petit baigneur
Comedy
1967, France / Italy
6.7
The Restaurant
Le Grand Restaurant
Action, Comedy
1966, France
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