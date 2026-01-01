Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Miguel Gomes Miguel Gomes
Kinoafisha Persons Miguel Gomes

Miguel Gomes

Miguel Gomes

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One 7.1
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One (2015)
Tabu 6.8
Tabu (2012)
The Tsugua Diaries 6.2
The Tsugua Diaries (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Grand Tour 6.2
Grand Tour Grand Tour
Drama, History 2024, China / France / Germany / Italy / Japan / Portugal
Watch trailer
The Tsugua Diaries 6.2
The Tsugua Diaries Diários de Otsoga
Drama 2021, Portugal / France / USA
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One 7.1
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One As Mil e Uma Noites: Volume 2, O Desolado
Drama 2015, Portugal / France / Germany / Switzerland
Tabu 6.8
Tabu Tabu
Drama 2012, Portugal / Germany / Brazil / France
Watch trailer
The Face You Deserve 5.9
The Face You Deserve A Cara que Mereces
Comedy 2004, Portugal
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more