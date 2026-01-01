Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Miguel Gomes
Miguel Gomes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miguel Gomes
Miguel Gomes
Miguel Gomes
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One
(2015)
6.8
Tabu
(2012)
6.2
The Tsugua Diaries
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Year
All
2024
2021
2015
2012
2004
All
5
Films
5
Director
5
Writer
5
Actor
2
6.2
Grand Tour
Grand Tour
Drama, History
2024, China / France / Germany / Italy / Japan / Portugal
Watch trailer
6.2
The Tsugua Diaries
Diários de Otsoga
Drama
2021, Portugal / France / USA
7.1
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One
As Mil e Uma Noites: Volume 2, O Desolado
Drama
2015, Portugal / France / Germany / Switzerland
6.8
Tabu
Tabu
Drama
2012, Portugal / Germany / Brazil / France
Watch trailer
5.9
The Face You Deserve
A Cara que Mereces
Comedy
2004, Portugal
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree