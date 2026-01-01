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Filmography
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Michael Tollin
Michael Tollin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Tollin
Michael Tollin
Michael Tollin
Date of Birth
6 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.1
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley
(2024)
7.3
Coach Carter
(2005)
7.1
Radio
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2024
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1997
1996
All
11
Films
10
TV Shows
1
Director
3
Producer
9
8.1
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley
Documentary
2024, USA
6.6
Wild Hogs
Wild Hogs
Adventure, Comedy
2007, USA
7.3
Coach Carter
Coach Carter
Drama, Sport, Biography
2005, USA
7.1
Dreamer
Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story
Drama, Family
2005, USA
6.6
The Perfect Score
The Perfect Score
Crime, Comedy
2004, Germany / USA
7.1
Radio
Radio
Sport, Drama
2003, USA
5.8
Big Fat Liar
Big Fat Liar
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2002, USA
6.4
Hardball
Hardball
Sport, Drama
2001, USA / Germany
6.6
Varsity Blues
Varsity Blues
Sport, Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
5.8
Good Burger
Good Burger
Comedy, Family
1997, USA
7
Arli$$
Comedy, Sport
1996, USA
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