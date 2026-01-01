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Michael Tollin Michael Tollin
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Tollin

Michael Tollin

Michael Tollin

Date of Birth
6 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley 8.1
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)
Coach Carter 7.3
Coach Carter (2005)
Radio 7.1
Radio (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley 8.1
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley Rolling Along: Bill Bradley
Documentary 2024, USA
Wild Hogs 6.6
Wild Hogs Wild Hogs
Adventure, Comedy 2007, USA
Coach Carter 7.3
Coach Carter Coach Carter
Drama, Sport, Biography 2005, USA
Dreamer 7.1
Dreamer Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story
Drama, Family 2005, USA
The Perfect Score 6.6
The Perfect Score The Perfect Score
Crime, Comedy 2004, Germany / USA
Radio 7.1
Radio Radio
Sport, Drama 2003, USA
Big Fat Liar 5.8
Big Fat Liar Big Fat Liar
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
Hardball 6.4
Hardball Hardball
Sport, Drama 2001, USA / Germany
Varsity Blues 6.6
Varsity Blues Varsity Blues
Sport, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1999, USA
Good Burger 5.8
Good Burger Good Burger
Comedy, Family 1997, USA
Arli$$ 7
Arli$$
Comedy, Sport 1996, USA
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