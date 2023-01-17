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Lara Lindsay Lara Lindsay
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Lindsay

Lara Lindsay

Lara Lindsay

Date of Birth
1 January 1942
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 January 2023
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Logan's Run 6.8
Logan's Run (1976)

Filmography

Logan's Run 6.8
Logan's Run Logan's Run
Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1976, USA
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