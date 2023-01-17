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Lara Lindsay
Lara Lindsay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Lindsay
Lara Lindsay
Lara Lindsay
Date of Birth
1 January 1942
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 January 2023
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Logan's Run
(1976)
Filmography
6.8
Logan's Run
Logan's Run
Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1976, USA
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