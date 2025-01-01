Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of CCH Pounder
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
