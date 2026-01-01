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Filmography
Alan Simpson
Alan Simpson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Simpson
Alan Simpson
Alan Simpson
Occupation
Director
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.7
The Last Five Years
(2014)
4.5
Princess Lillifee
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2014
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
1
Director
1
5.7
The Last Five Years
The Last 5 Years
Romantic, Drama, Musical, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Princess Lillifee
Prinzessin Lillifee
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
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