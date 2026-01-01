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Andrew Mills
Andrew Mills
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Mills
Andrew Mills
Andrew Mills
Date of Birth
5 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
4.3.2.1.
(2010)
4.6
War Games: At the End of the Day
(2011)
2.5
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead
(2015)
Filmography
2.5
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead
Horror, War
2015, Canada / Italy
4.6
War Games: At the End of the Day
War Games
Action, Horror
2011, Italy
6.7
4.3.2.1.
4.3.2.1
Thriller, Crime
2010, Great Britain
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