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Andrew Mills Andrew Mills
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Mills

Andrew Mills

Andrew Mills

Date of Birth
5 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

4.3.2.1. 6.7
4.3.2.1. (2010)
War Games: At the End of the Day 4.6
War Games: At the End of the Day (2011)
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead 2.5
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead (2015)

Filmography

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead 2.5
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead
Horror, War 2015, Canada / Italy
War Games: At the End of the Day 4.6
War Games: At the End of the Day War Games
Action, Horror 2011, Italy
4.3.2.1. 6.7
4.3.2.1. 4.3.2.1
Thriller, Crime 2010, Great Britain
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