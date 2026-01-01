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About
Filmography
Alexander Adolph
Alexander Adolph
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Adolph
Alexander Adolph
Alexander Adolph
Date of Birth
10 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.1
I've Never Been Happier
(2009)
6.5
Timm Thaler
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2017
2009
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
1
6.5
Timm Thaler
Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen
Fantasy, Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
I've Never Been Happier
SO GLÜCKLICH WAR ICH NOCH NIE
Drama
2009, Germany
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