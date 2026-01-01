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Filmography
Ellia Thompson
Ellia Thompson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellia Thompson
Ellia Thompson
Ellia Thompson
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Metropolitan
(1990)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
Filmography
7.3
Metropolitan
Metropolitan
Comedy, Drama
1990, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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