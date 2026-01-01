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Gwen Verdon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gwen Verdon
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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