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Kinoafisha Persons Gwen Verdon Awards

Awards and nominations of Gwen Verdon

Gwen Verdon
Awards and nominations of Gwen Verdon
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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