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Ellie Raab Ellie Raab
Kinoafisha Persons Ellie Raab

Ellie Raab

Ellie Raab

Date of Birth
2 June 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Fabulous Baker Boys 6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989)

Filmography

The Fabulous Baker Boys 6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys The Fabulous Baker Boys
Drama, Romantic, Musical 1989, USA
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