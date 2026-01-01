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Ellie Raab
Ellie Raab
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellie Raab
Ellie Raab
Ellie Raab
Date of Birth
2 June 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
(1989)
Filmography
6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Drama, Romantic, Musical
1989, USA
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