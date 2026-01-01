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Filmography
Laura House
Laura House
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura House
Laura House
Laura House
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Where the Heart Is
(2000)
Filmography
7.1
Where the Heart Is
Where the Heart Is
Romantic, Drama
2000, USA
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