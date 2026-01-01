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About
Filmography
Louise Chevalier
Louise Chevalier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Chevalier
Louise Chevalier
Louise Chevalier
Date of Birth
21 April 1897
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 June 1986
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
This Man Must Die
(1969)
5.8
The Gang
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1977
1969
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.8
The Gang
Le gang
Crime, Drama
1977, France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.7
This Man Must Die
Que la bête meure
Drama, Crime, Thriller
1969, France / Italy
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