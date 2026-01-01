Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Louise Chevalier Louise Chevalier
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Chevalier

Louise Chevalier

Louise Chevalier

Date of Birth
21 April 1897
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 June 1986
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

This Man Must Die 7.7
This Man Must Die (1969)
The Gang 5.8
The Gang (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Gang 5.8
The Gang Le gang
Crime, Drama 1977, France / Italy
Watch trailer
This Man Must Die 7.7
This Man Must Die Que la bête meure
Drama, Crime, Thriller 1969, France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more