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Leonor Svarcas Leonor Svarcas
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Leonor Svarcas

Leonor Svarcas

Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Giant 6.7
Giant (2009)

Filmography

Giant 6.7
Giant Gigante
Drama, Comedy 2009, Germany / Spain / Argentina / Uruguay
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