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Leonor Svarcas
Leonor Svarcas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonor Svarcas
Leonor Svarcas
Leonor Svarcas
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Giant
(2009)
Filmography
6.7
Giant
Gigante
Drama, Comedy
2009, Germany / Spain / Argentina / Uruguay
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