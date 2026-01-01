Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Conti Alexander Conti
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Conti

Alexander Conti

Alexander Conti

Date of Birth
1 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Dog Pound 7.2
Dog Pound (2010)
Case 39 6.8
Case 39 (2009)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 6.4
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dog Pound 7.2
Dog Pound Dog Pound
Drama 2010, Canada / France / Great Britain
Case 39 6.8
Case 39 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
The Pacifier 6.2
The Pacifier The Pacifier
Action, Comedy 2005, USA / Canada
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 6.4
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2005, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more