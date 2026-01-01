Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Conti
Alexander Conti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Conti
Alexander Conti
Alexander Conti
Date of Birth
1 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Dog Pound
(2010)
6.8
Case 39
(2009)
6.4
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2010
2009
2005
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.2
Dog Pound
Dog Pound
Drama
2010, Canada / France / Great Britain
6.8
Case 39
Case 39
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
6.2
The Pacifier
The Pacifier
Action, Comedy
2005, USA / Canada
6.4
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2005, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree