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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lusia Strus
Lusia Strus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lusia Strus
Lusia Strus
Lusia Strus
Date of Birth
13 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Good Behavior
(2016)
7.1
50 First Dates
(2004)
6.9
Stir of Echoes
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2019
2016
2014
2011
2004
1999
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
5.8
Paint
Paint
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Buffaloed
Buffaloed
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
7.8
Good Behavior
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.3
Kelly & Cal
Kelly & Cal
Comedy, Drama, Family
2014, USA
6.8
Restless
Restless
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
50 First Dates
50 First Dates
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA
6.9
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes
Horror, Detective, Thriller
1999, USA
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