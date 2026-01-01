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Lusia Strus Lusia Strus
Kinoafisha Persons Lusia Strus

Lusia Strus

Lusia Strus

Date of Birth
13 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Good Behavior 7.8
Good Behavior (2016)
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates (2004)
Stir of Echoes 6.9
Stir of Echoes (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Paint 5.8
Paint Paint
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Buffaloed 6.2
Buffaloed Buffaloed
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Good Behavior 7.8
Good Behavior
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Kelly & Cal 6.3
Kelly & Cal Kelly & Cal
Comedy, Drama, Family 2014, USA
Restless 6.8
Restless Restless
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates 50 First Dates
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
Stir of Echoes 6.9
Stir of Echoes Stir of Echoes
Horror, Detective, Thriller 1999, USA
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