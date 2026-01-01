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Xavier Lafitte Xavier Lafitte
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Lafitte

Xavier Lafitte

Xavier Lafitte

Date of Birth
8 August 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

In the City of Sylvia 6.8
In the City of Sylvia (2007)
Yves Saint Laurent 6.6
Yves Saint Laurent (2014)

Filmography

Yves Saint Laurent 6.6
Yves Saint Laurent Yves Saint Laurent
Drama 2014, France
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In the City of Sylvia 6.8
In the City of Sylvia En la ciudad de Sylvia
Drama 2007, France / Spain
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