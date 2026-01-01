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Xavier Lafitte
Xavier Lafitte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Lafitte
Xavier Lafitte
Xavier Lafitte
Date of Birth
8 August 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
In the City of Sylvia
(2007)
6.6
Yves Saint Laurent
(2014)
Filmography
6.6
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent
Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.8
In the City of Sylvia
En la ciudad de Sylvia
Drama
2007, France / Spain
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