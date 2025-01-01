Menu
Peter Brook
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Brook
Peter Brook
Awards and nominations of Peter Brook
Cannes Film Festival 1963
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1960
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1968
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1979
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
