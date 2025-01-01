Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Peter Brook Awards

Awards and nominations of Peter Brook

Peter Brook
Awards and nominations of Peter Brook
Cannes Film Festival 1963 Cannes Film Festival 1963
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1960 Cannes Film Festival 1960
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1968 Venice Film Festival 1968
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1979 Berlin International Film Festival 1979
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more