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Michael Greenspan Michael Greenspan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Greenspan

Michael Greenspan

Michael Greenspan

Date of Birth
10 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Wrecked 6.9
Wrecked (2011)
Kill for Me 5.5
Kill for Me (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kill for Me 5.5
Kill for Me Kill for Me
Drama, Thriller 2013, Canada
Wrecked 6.9
Wrecked Wrecked
Thriller 2011, USA / Canada
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