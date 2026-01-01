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Filmography
Michael Greenspan
Michael Greenspan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Greenspan
Michael Greenspan
Michael Greenspan
Date of Birth
10 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.9
Wrecked
(2011)
5.5
Kill for Me
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2011
All
2
Films
2
Writer
1
Director
2
5.5
Kill for Me
Kill for Me
Drama, Thriller
2013, Canada
6.9
Wrecked
Wrecked
Thriller
2011, USA / Canada
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