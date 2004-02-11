Marcos Efron

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1927
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
11 February 2004
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Filmography

Genre
Year
And Soon the Darkness 5.6
And Soon the Darkness And Soon the Darkness
Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Argentina
