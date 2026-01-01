Menu
Aysyuak Yumagulov
Aysyuak Yumagulov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
13 raund
(2011)
0.0
Lovec vetra
(2008)
0.0
Pirate's Soul
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Sport
Year
All
2022
2011
2008
All
3
Films
3
Director
2
Actor
1
Pirate's Soul
Душа Пирата
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Russia
5.8
13 raund
13 raund
Sport, Drama
2011, Russia
Lovec vetra
Comedy
2008, Bashkortostan
