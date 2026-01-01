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Mary Stockley Mary Stockley
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Stockley

Mary Stockley

Mary Stockley

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Persuasion 7.4
Persuasion (2007)
The Woman in Black 6.9
The Woman in Black (2012)
I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2014)

Filmography

I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 I Spit on Your Grave 2
Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Woman in Black 6.9
The Woman in Black The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Persuasion 7.4
Persuasion Persuasion
Action, Drama, Family 2007, USA
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