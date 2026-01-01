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Filmography
Mary Stockley
Mary Stockley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Stockley
Mary Stockley
Mary Stockley
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Persuasion
(2007)
6.9
The Woman in Black
(2012)
6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2
(2014)
Filmography
6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2
I Spit on Your Grave 2
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Woman in Black
The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
Persuasion
Persuasion
Action, Drama, Family
2007, USA
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