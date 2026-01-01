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Lucy May Barker Lucy May Barker
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy May Barker

Lucy May Barker

Lucy May Barker

Date of Birth
4 April 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Woman in Black 6.9
The Woman in Black (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Woman in Black 6.9
The Woman in Black The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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