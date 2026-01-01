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Filmography
Lucy May Barker
Lucy May Barker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy May Barker
Lucy May Barker
Lucy May Barker
Date of Birth
4 April 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.9
The Woman in Black
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.9
The Woman in Black
The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2012, Great Britain
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