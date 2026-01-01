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Ernie Morrison
Ernie Morrison
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernie Morrison
Ernie Morrison
Ernie Morrison
Date of Birth
20 December 1912
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 July 1989
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
Battling Orioles
(1924)
Filmography
6.2
Battling Orioles
Battling Orioles
Comedy
1924, USA
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