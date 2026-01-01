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Ernie Morrison Ernie Morrison
Kinoafisha Persons Ernie Morrison

Ernie Morrison

Ernie Morrison

Date of Birth
20 December 1912
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 July 1989
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Battling Orioles 6.2
Battling Orioles (1924)

Filmography

Battling Orioles 6.2
Battling Orioles Battling Orioles
Comedy 1924, USA
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