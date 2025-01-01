Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Madigan Awards

Awards and nominations of Amy Madigan

Amy Madigan
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
