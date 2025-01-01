Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Madigan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Madigan
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
