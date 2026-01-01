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Filmography
Alex Mihail
Alex Mihail
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Mihail
Alex Mihail
Alex Mihail
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Honey and Wine
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2006
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Honey and Wine
Meli kai krasi
Drama
2006, Cyprus
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