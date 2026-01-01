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About
Filmography
Nejat İşler
Nejat İşler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nejat İşler
Nejat İşler
Nejat İşler
Date of Birth
29 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.6
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi
(2010)
7.4
Saygı
(2020)
7.2
Winter Sleep
(2014)
Filmography
Kör Nokta
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2024, Turkey
5.8
10 Days of a Curious Man
Merakli Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective
2024, Turkey
6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2023, Turkey
6.3
10 Days of a Bad Man
Kötü Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
6.2
As the Crow Flies
Drama
2022, Turkey
6.6
Tamirhane
Tamirhane
Comedy
2022, Turkey
7.4
Saygı
Drama, Action, Crime
2020, Turkey
6.3
Istanbul Kirmizisi
Istanbul Kirmizisi
Drama
2017, Italy / Turkey
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