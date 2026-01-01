Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nejat İşler
Nejat İşler Nejat İşler
Kinoafisha Persons Nejat İşler

Nejat İşler

Nejat İşler

Date of Birth
29 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi 8.6
Behzat Ç. Bir Ankara Polisiyesi (2010)
Saygı 7.4
Saygı (2020)
Winter Sleep 7.2
Winter Sleep (2014)

Filmography

Kör Nokta
Kör Nokta
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2024, Turkey
10 Days of a Curious Man 5.8
10 Days of a Curious Man Merakli Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective 2024, Turkey
Aile 6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2023, Turkey
10 Days of a Bad Man 6.3
10 Days of a Bad Man Kötü Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
As the Crow Flies 6.2
As the Crow Flies
Drama 2022, Turkey
Tamirhane 6.6
Tamirhane Tamirhane
Comedy 2022, Turkey
Saygı 7.4
Saygı
Drama, Action, Crime 2020, Turkey
Istanbul Kirmizisi 6.3
Istanbul Kirmizisi Istanbul Kirmizisi
Drama 2017, Italy / Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more