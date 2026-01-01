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Michael Arden Michael Arden
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Arden

Michael Arden

Michael Arden

Date of Birth
6 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Source Code 7.8
Source Code (2011)
The Odd Life of Timothy Green 6.6
The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2011)
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Conners 5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management
Comedy 2012, USA
Source Code 7.8
Source Code Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
Watch trailer
The Odd Life of Timothy Green 6.6
The Odd Life of Timothy Green The Odd Life of Timothy Green
Fantasy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Bride Wars 6.3
Bride Wars Bride Wars
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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