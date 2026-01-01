Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Arden
Michael Arden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Arden
Michael Arden
Michael Arden
Date of Birth
6 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.8
Source Code
(2011)
6.6
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
(2011)
6.5
Anger Management
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2018
2012
2011
2009
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
Director
1
5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
6.5
Anger Management
Comedy
2012, USA
7.8
Source Code
Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi
2011, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
Fantasy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Bride Wars
Bride Wars
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree