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About
Filmography
Lachlan Nieboer
Lachlan Nieboer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lachlan Nieboer
Lachlan Nieboer
Lachlan Nieboer
Date of Birth
11 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.4
Charlie Countryman
(2013)
6.4
Into the White
(2012)
5.4
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2020
2015
2013
2012
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.4
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Comedy, Drama, Family
2020, USA
4.4
Identicals
Brand New-U
Sci-Fi
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
Charlie Countryman
The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman
Romantic, Action, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4
Suspension of Disbelief
Suspension of Disbelief
Thriller
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
Into the White
Into the White
History, Drama, War, Action
2012, Sweden / Norway
Watch trailer
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