Ivy Ho
Ivy Ho
Ivy Ho
Date of Birth
15 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actress
Popular Films
6.1
Claustrophobia
(2008)
6.0
Gorgeous
(1999)
6.0
The Accidental Spy
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2008
2001
1999
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Director
1
6.1
Claustrophobia
Chan mat
Romantic, Drama
2008, Hong Kong
6
The Accidental Spy
Dak miu mai shing / The Accidental Spy
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2001, Hong Kong
6
Gorgeous
Gorgeous
Romantic, Comedy, Action
1999, Hong Kong / Taiwan
