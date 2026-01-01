Menu
Ivy Ho

Date of Birth
15 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Claustrophobia 6.1
Claustrophobia Chan mat
Romantic, Drama 2008, Hong Kong
The Accidental Spy 6
The Accidental Spy Dak miu mai shing / The Accidental Spy
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2001, Hong Kong
Gorgeous 6
Gorgeous Gorgeous
Romantic, Comedy, Action 1999, Hong Kong / Taiwan
