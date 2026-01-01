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Mike Dopud Mike Dopud
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Dopud

Mike Dopud

Mike Dopud

Date of Birth
10 June 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Power 8.1
Power (2014)
Shoot 'Em Up 7.0
Shoot 'Em Up (2007)
6.9
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cold Deck 4.5
Cold Deck Clear Cut
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
All I Need for Christmas 6.8
All I Need for Christmas All I Need for Christmas
Romantic 2024, Canada
6.9
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Detective 2023, Canada
Cut, Colour, Murder 6.2
Cut, Colour, Murder Cut, Color, Murder
Crime, Detective 2022, Canada / USA
Day of the Dead 4.7
Day of the Dead
Horror 2021, Canada
Red Stone 5.4
Red Stone Red Stone
Crime, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Skin Trade 6
Skin Trade Skin Trade
Thriller, Drama, Action 2015, USA / Thailand
Watch trailer
Power 8.1
Power
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Christmas Icetastrophe 3.8
Christmas Icetastrophe Christmas Icetastrophe
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Rampage: Capital Punishment 6.1
Rampage: Capital Punishment Rampage: Capital Punishment
Action, Thriller, Crime 2014, Canada / Germany
A Good Day to Die Hard 5.3
A Good Day to Die Hard A Good Day to Die Hard
Action, Thriller, Crime 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Assault on Wall Street 6
Assault on Wall Street Bailout: The Age of Greed
Action, Thriller, Drama 2013, Canada / USA
Altitude 4.6
Altitude Altitude
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2011, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
A Dangerous Man 5
A Dangerous Man A Dangerous Man
Action, Thriller 2009, USA
Driven to Kill 5.1
Driven to Kill Driven to Kill
Action, Thriller, Crime 2009, USA / Canada / Russia
Snow Buddies 5.1
Snow Buddies Snow Buddies
Adventure, Family 2008, USA
In the Name of the King 5.4
In the Name of the King In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
88 Minutes 6.4
88 Minutes 88 Minutes
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2007, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
Shoot 'Em Up 7
Shoot 'Em Up Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Seed 3.1
Seed Seed
Horror 2006, Canada
White Noise 6.2
White Noise White Noise
Mystery, Romantic, Drama, Thriller 2005, Canada / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Alone in the Dark 3.6
Alone in the Dark Alone in the Dark
Horror, Action, Thriller 2005, Canada / Germany / USA
The Long Weekend 5.8
The Long Weekend The Long Weekend
Comedy 2005, USA / Canada / Great Britain
Chaos 6.7
Chaos Chaos
Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama 2005, Canada / Great Britain / USA
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