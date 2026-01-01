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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mike Dopud
Mike Dopud
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Dopud
Mike Dopud
Mike Dopud
Date of Birth
10 June 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Power
(2014)
7.0
Shoot 'Em Up
(2007)
6.9
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2015
2014
2013
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
All
24
Films
22
TV Shows
2
Actor
24
4.5
Cold Deck
Clear Cut
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
All I Need for Christmas
All I Need for Christmas
Romantic
2024, Canada
6.9
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Detective
2023, Canada
6.2
Cut, Colour, Murder
Cut, Color, Murder
Crime, Detective
2022, Canada / USA
4.7
Day of the Dead
Horror
2021, Canada
5.4
Red Stone
Red Stone
Crime, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
6
Skin Trade
Skin Trade
Thriller, Drama, Action
2015, USA / Thailand
Watch trailer
8.1
Power
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
3.8
Christmas Icetastrophe
Christmas Icetastrophe
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
6.1
Rampage: Capital Punishment
Rampage: Capital Punishment
Action, Thriller, Crime
2014, Canada / Germany
5.3
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard
Action, Thriller, Crime
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6
Assault on Wall Street
Bailout: The Age of Greed
Action, Thriller, Drama
2013, Canada / USA
4.6
Altitude
Altitude
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2011, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
5
A Dangerous Man
A Dangerous Man
Action, Thriller
2009, USA
5.1
Driven to Kill
Driven to Kill
Action, Thriller, Crime
2009, USA / Canada / Russia
5.1
Snow Buddies
Snow Buddies
Adventure, Family
2008, USA
5.4
In the Name of the King
In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale
Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
88 Minutes
88 Minutes
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2007, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7
Shoot 'Em Up
Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action
2007, USA
3.1
Seed
Seed
Horror
2006, Canada
6.2
White Noise
White Noise
Mystery, Romantic, Drama, Thriller
2005, Canada / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
3.6
Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
Horror, Action, Thriller
2005, Canada / Germany / USA
5.8
The Long Weekend
The Long Weekend
Comedy
2005, USA / Canada / Great Britain
6.7
Chaos
Chaos
Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama
2005, Canada / Great Britain / USA
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