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About
Filmography
Mariya Zhukova
Mariya Zhukova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Zhukova
Mariya Zhukova
Mariya Zhukova
Date of Birth
2 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Brother
(1997)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Year
All
1997
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
8.3
Brother
Brat
Action, Drama
1997, Russia
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Tickets
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