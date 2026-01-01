Menu
Malcolm McEachern
Malcolm McEachern
Date of Birth
1 April 1883
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 January 1945
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
Filmography
Chu Chin Chow
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Musical, Action
1934, Great Britain
