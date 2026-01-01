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Filmography
Cheryl Ladd
Cheryl Ladd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cheryl Ladd
Cheryl Ladd
Cheryl Ladd
Date of Birth
12 July 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
blue-gray
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.5
Poison Ivy
(1992)
6.5
Anger Management
(2012)
6.0
Unforgettable
(2017)
Filmography
6
Unforgettable
Unforgettable
Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Anger Management
Comedy
2012, USA
4.8
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Adventure, Family
2012, USA
6.5
Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy
Thriller, Drama
1992, USA
5.8
Millennium
Millennium
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
1989, USA
4.9
Now and Forever
Now and Forever
Drama, Romantic
1983, Australia
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