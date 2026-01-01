Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Cheryl Ladd
Cheryl Ladd Cheryl Ladd
Kinoafisha Persons Cheryl Ladd

Cheryl Ladd

Cheryl Ladd

Date of Birth
12 July 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
blue-gray
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Poison Ivy 6.5
Poison Ivy (1992)
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management (2012)
Unforgettable 6.0
Unforgettable (2017)

Filmography

Unforgettable 6
Unforgettable Unforgettable
Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management
Comedy 2012, USA
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups 4.8
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Adventure, Family 2012, USA
Poison Ivy 6.5
Poison Ivy Poison Ivy
Thriller, Drama 1992, USA
Millennium 5.8
Millennium Millennium
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 1989, USA
Now and Forever 4.9
Now and Forever Now and Forever
Drama, Romantic 1983, Australia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more