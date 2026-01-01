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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Max Giwa
Max Giwa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Giwa
Max Giwa
Max Giwa
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
6.7
StreetDance 3D
(2010)
6.5
StreetDance 2
(2011)
6.0
Walking on Sunshine
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2023
2014
2011
2010
All
4
Films
4
Director
4
5.5
Breaking Point
Breaking Point
Sport, Romantic
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
Walking on Sunshine
Walking on Sunshine
Romantic, Musical
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
StreetDance 2
StreetDance 2
Drama
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
StreetDance 3D
Street Dance 3D
Drama
2010, Great Britain
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