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Max Giwa Max Giwa
Kinoafisha Persons Max Giwa

Max Giwa

Max Giwa

Occupation
Director

Popular Films

StreetDance 3D 6.7
StreetDance 3D (2010)
StreetDance 2 6.5
StreetDance 2 (2011)
Walking on Sunshine 6.0
Walking on Sunshine (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Breaking Point 5.5
Breaking Point Breaking Point
Sport, Romantic 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Walking on Sunshine 6
Walking on Sunshine Walking on Sunshine
Romantic, Musical 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
StreetDance 2 6.5
StreetDance 2 StreetDance 2
Drama 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
StreetDance 3D 6.7
StreetDance 3D Street Dance 3D
Drama 2010, Great Britain
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