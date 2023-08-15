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Léa Garcia Léa Garcia
Kinoafisha Persons Léa Garcia

Léa Garcia

Léa Garcia

Date of Birth
11 March 1933
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
15 August 2023
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Black Orpheus 7.4
Black Orpheus (1959)
The Greatest Love of All 6.6
The Greatest Love of All (2006)

Filmography

The Greatest Love of All 6.6
The Greatest Love of All O maior amor do mundo
Romantic 2006, Brazil
Black Orpheus 7.4
Black Orpheus Orfeu Negro
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1959, Brazil / France / Italy
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