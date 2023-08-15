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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Léa Garcia
Léa Garcia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léa Garcia
Léa Garcia
Léa Garcia
Date of Birth
11 March 1933
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
15 August 2023
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Black Orpheus
(1959)
6.6
The Greatest Love of All
(2006)
Filmography
6.6
The Greatest Love of All
O maior amor do mundo
Romantic
2006, Brazil
7.4
Black Orpheus
Orfeu Negro
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1959, Brazil / France / Italy
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