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Filmography
Lena Tretyakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Tretyakova
Lena Tretyakova
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.8
Winx Club 3D: Magical Adventure
(2010)
Filmography
6.8
Winx Club 3D: Magical Adventure
Winx Club 3D: Magic Adventure
Animation
2010, Italy
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