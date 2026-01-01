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About
Markus Goller
Markus Goller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Markus Goller
Markus Goller
Markus Goller
Date of Birth
29 June 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.2
25 km/h
(2018)
6.7
Simpel
(2017)
6.6
Friendship!
(2009)
Filmography
4.9
23 000 Leben
23 000 Leben
Drama
2026, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
One for the Road
One for the Road
Comedy, Drama
2023, Germany
Wild Republic
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2021, Germany
7.2
25 km/h
25 km/h
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2018, Germany
6.7
Simpel
Simpel
Comedy, Drama
2017, Germany
6.6
Friendship!
Friendship!
Comedy, Adventure
2009, Germany
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