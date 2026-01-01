Menu
Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.
Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.
Date of Birth
26 July 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
The Forgotten Battle
(2020)
6.9
The Thing
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2020
2011
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
7.3
The Forgotten Battle
De slag om de Schelde
Drama, War
2020, Netherlands / Lithuania / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.9
The Thing
The Thing
Horror, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
Watch trailer
