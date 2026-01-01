Menu
Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

Date of Birth
26 July 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Forgotten Battle 7.3
The Forgotten Battle (2020)
The Thing 6.9
The Thing (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Forgotten Battle 7.3
The Forgotten Battle De slag om de Schelde
Drama, War 2020, Netherlands / Lithuania / Belgium
The Thing 6.9
The Thing The Thing
Horror, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
