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Madeleine Budd Madeleine Budd
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Budd

Madeleine Budd

Madeleine Budd

Date of Birth
29 April 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Home 6.9
Home (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Home 6.9
Home Home
Drama 2008, France / Switzerland / Belgium
Watch trailer
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