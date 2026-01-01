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Filmography
Madeleine Budd
Madeleine Budd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Budd
Madeleine Budd
Madeleine Budd
Date of Birth
29 April 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Home
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Home
Home
Drama
2008, France / Switzerland / Belgium
Watch trailer
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