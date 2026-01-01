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Filmography
Aidos Bektemirov
Aidos Bektemirov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aidos Bektemirov
Aidos Bektemirov
Aidos Bektemirov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
0.0
Zugzwang
(2010)
0.0
Tuysqan
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Year
All
2026
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
Drama
2026, Kazakhstan
Zugzwang
Zugzwang
Action
2010, Kazakhstan
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