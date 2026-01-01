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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aidos Bektemirov Aidos Bektemirov
Kinoafisha Persons Aidos Bektemirov

Aidos Bektemirov

Aidos Bektemirov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Zugzwang 0.0
Zugzwang (2010)
Tuysqan 0.0
Tuysqan (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tuysqan
Tuysqan Tuysqan
Drama 2026, Kazakhstan
Zugzwang
Zugzwang Zugzwang
Action 2010, Kazakhstan
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