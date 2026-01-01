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Filmography
Michael Gothard
Michael Gothard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Gothard
Michael Gothard
Michael Gothard
Date of Birth
24 June 1939
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 December 1992
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Devils
(1971)
6.7
For Your Eyes Only
(1981)
6.4
La vallée
(1972)
Filmography
6.2
Lifeforce
Lifeforce
Sci-Fi, Detective, Action, Horror
1985, Great Britain / USA
6.7
For Your Eyes Only
For your eyes only
Action, Thriller, Adventure
1981, Great Britain / USA
6.4
La vallée
Vallée, La
Drama, Action
1972, France
7.8
The Devils
The Devils
History, Drama
1971, Great Britain
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