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Michael Gothard Michael Gothard
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gothard

Michael Gothard

Michael Gothard

Date of Birth
24 June 1939
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 December 1992
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Devils 7.8
The Devils (1971)
For Your Eyes Only 6.7
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
La vallée 6.4
La vallée (1972)

Filmography

Lifeforce 6.2
Lifeforce Lifeforce
Sci-Fi, Detective, Action, Horror 1985, Great Britain / USA
For Your Eyes Only 6.7
For Your Eyes Only For your eyes only
Action, Thriller, Adventure 1981, Great Britain / USA
La vallée 6.4
La vallée Vallée, La
Drama, Action 1972, France
The Devils 7.8
The Devils The Devils
History, Drama 1971, Great Britain
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