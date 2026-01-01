Menu
Marek Taclík
Marek Taclík
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marek Taclík
Marek Taclík
Marek Taclík
Date of Birth
9 May 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Andel Páne 2
(2016)
6.8
Lost in Munich
(2015)
6.8
Pohádky pro Emu
(2017)
6.5
Docent
Crime
2023, Czechia
5.6
The Oddsockeaters / Lichozrouti
The Oddsockeaters / Lichozrouti
Animation, Family
2018, Slovakia / Croatia / Czechia
Watch trailer
6.8
Pohádky pro Emu
Pohádky pro Emu
Romantic, Comedy
2017, Czechia
Watch trailer
7
Andel Páne 2
Anděl Páně 2
Fantasy, Family
2016, Czechia
6.8
Lost in Munich
Ztraceni v Mnichove
Comedy, Drama
2015, Czechia
6.8
One Hand Can't Clap
One Hand Can't Clap
Comedy
2003, Czechia
