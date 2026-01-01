Menu
Marek Taclík

Marek Taclík

Date of Birth
9 May 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Andel Páne 2 7.0
Andel Páne 2 (2016)
Lost in Munich 6.8
Lost in Munich (2015)
Pohádky pro Emu 6.8
Pohádky pro Emu (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Docent 6.5
Docent
Crime 2023, Czechia
The Oddsockeaters / Lichozrouti 5.6
The Oddsockeaters / Lichozrouti The Oddsockeaters / Lichozrouti
Animation, Family 2018, Slovakia / Croatia / Czechia
Pohádky pro Emu 6.8
Pohádky pro Emu Pohádky pro Emu
Romantic, Comedy 2017, Czechia
Andel Páne 2 7
Andel Páne 2 Anděl Páně 2
Fantasy, Family 2016, Czechia
Lost in Munich 6.8
Lost in Munich Ztraceni v Mnichove
Comedy, Drama 2015, Czechia
One Hand Can't Clap 6.8
One Hand Can't Clap One Hand Can't Clap
Comedy 2003, Czechia
