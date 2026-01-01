Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michela Quattrociocche Michela Quattrociocche
Kinoafisha Persons Michela Quattrociocche

Michela Quattrociocche

Michela Quattrociocche

Date of Birth
3 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Scusa ma ti chiamo amore 6.9
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore (2008)
Sorry If I Want to Marry You 6.4
Sorry If I Want to Marry You (2010)
Burraco fatale 4.2
Burraco fatale (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Burraco fatale 4.2
Burraco fatale Burraco fatale
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Italy / Morocco
Watch trailer
Sorry If I Want to Marry You 6.4
Sorry If I Want to Marry You Scusa ma ti voglio sposare
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2010, Italy
Watch trailer
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore 6.9
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore Scusa ma ti chiamo amore
Romantic 2008, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more