Michela Quattrociocche
Michela Quattrociocche
Date of Birth
3 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore
(2008)
6.4
Sorry If I Want to Marry You
(2010)
4.2
Burraco fatale
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2010
2008
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
4.2
Burraco fatale
Burraco fatale
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Italy / Morocco
Watch trailer
6.4
Sorry If I Want to Marry You
Scusa ma ti voglio sposare
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
6.9
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore
Scusa ma ti chiamo amore
Romantic
2008, Italy
Watch trailer
