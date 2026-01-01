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Filmography
Luca Fumagalli
Luca Fumagalli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Fumagalli
Luca Fumagalli
Luca Fumagalli
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.9
Melancoly Baby
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
1979
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
Melancoly Baby
Melancoly Baby
Romantic
1979, France / Belgium / Switzerland
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