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Luca Fumagalli Luca Fumagalli
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Fumagalli

Luca Fumagalli

Luca Fumagalli

Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Melancoly Baby 5.9
Melancoly Baby (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Melancoly Baby 5.9
Melancoly Baby Melancoly Baby
Romantic 1979, France / Belgium / Switzerland
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