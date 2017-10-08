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Michèle Gleizer Michèle Gleizer
Kinoafisha Persons Michèle Gleizer

Michèle Gleizer

Michèle Gleizer

Date of Birth
12 July 1941
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 October 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat (2000)
Europa Europa 7.5
Europa Europa (1991)
Beatrice 6.4
Beatrice (1987)

Filmography

Renoir 6.3
Renoir Renoir
Romantic, Biography 2012, France
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Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Europa Europa 7.5
Europa Europa Europa Europa
History, Drama, War 1991, USA
Beatrice 6.4
Beatrice La passion Beatrice
Drama 1987, France / Italy
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