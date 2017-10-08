Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Michèle Gleizer
Michèle Gleizer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michèle Gleizer
Michèle Gleizer
Michèle Gleizer
Date of Birth
12 July 1941
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 October 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Chocolat
(2000)
Tickets
7.5
Europa Europa
(1991)
6.4
Beatrice
(1987)
Filmography
6.3
Renoir
Renoir
Romantic, Biography
2012, France
Watch trailer
7.7
Chocolat
Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Europa Europa
Europa Europa
History, Drama, War
1991, USA
6.4
Beatrice
La passion Beatrice
Drama
1987, France / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree