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Shmulik Cohen Shmulik Cohen
Kinoafisha Persons Shmulik Cohen

Shmulik Cohen

Shmulik Cohen

Date of Birth
20 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Matter of Size 6.9
A Matter of Size (2009)
6.4
The Vanishing Soldier (2023)

Filmography

6.4
The Vanishing Soldier The Vanishing Soldier
Drama, Thriller, War 2023, Israel
A Matter of Size 6.9
A Matter of Size A Matter of Size
Comedy, Sport, Drama 2009, Israel / Germany / France
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