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Filmography
Shmulik Cohen
Shmulik Cohen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shmulik Cohen
Shmulik Cohen
Shmulik Cohen
Date of Birth
20 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
A Matter of Size
(2009)
6.4
The Vanishing Soldier
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
The Vanishing Soldier
The Vanishing Soldier
Drama, Thriller, War
2023, Israel
6.9
A Matter of Size
A Matter of Size
Comedy, Sport, Drama
2009, Israel / Germany / France
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