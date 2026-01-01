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About
Mario Landi
Mario Landi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mario Landi
Mario Landi
Mario Landi
Date of Birth
12 October 1920
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
18 March 1992
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
5.1
Canzoni per le strade
(1950)
Filmography
5.1
Canzoni per le strade
Canzoni per le strade
Musical
1950, Italy
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