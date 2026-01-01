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Mario Landi Mario Landi
Kinoafisha Persons Mario Landi

Mario Landi

Mario Landi

Date of Birth
12 October 1920
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
18 March 1992
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

5.1
Canzoni per le strade (1950)

Filmography

5.1
Canzoni per le strade Canzoni per le strade
Musical 1950, Italy
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