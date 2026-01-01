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Leonid Prudovsky
Leonid Prudovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Prudovsky
Leonid Prudovsky
Leonid Prudovsky
Date of Birth
24 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Five Hours from Paris
(2009)
6.3
My Neighbor Adolf
(2022)
Filmography
6.3
My Neighbor Adolf
My Neighbor Adolf
Comedy, Drama
2022, Israel / Poland
7
Five Hours from Paris
Hamesh Shaot me'Pariz
Drama
2009, Israel
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