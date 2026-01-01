Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leonid Prudovsky Leonid Prudovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Prudovsky

Leonid Prudovsky

Leonid Prudovsky

Date of Birth
24 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Five Hours from Paris 7.0
Five Hours from Paris (2009)
My Neighbor Adolf 6.3
My Neighbor Adolf (2022)

Filmography

My Neighbor Adolf 6.3
My Neighbor Adolf My Neighbor Adolf
Comedy, Drama 2022, Israel / Poland
Five Hours from Paris 7
Five Hours from Paris Hamesh Shaot me'Pariz
Drama 2009, Israel
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more